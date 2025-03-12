ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4265 per share on Friday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 134.5% increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of ITVPY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

