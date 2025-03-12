ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4265 per share on Friday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 134.5% increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.18.
ITV Price Performance
Shares of ITVPY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About ITV
