Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $30.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

