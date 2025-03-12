Q2 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics Raised by Zacks Research

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

ANGO stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $369.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.57. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $49,978.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at $514,767.27. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.