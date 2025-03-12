Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) vs. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Critical Analysis

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) and Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Calidi Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Calidi Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Calidi Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2,058.62%. Given Calidi Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calidi Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Calidi Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million N/A N/A Calidi Biotherapeutics $50,000.00 408.66 -$29.22 million N/A N/A

Calidi Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Calidi Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Calidi Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -344.45%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1326.75, suggesting that its share price is 132,775% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calidi Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calidi Biotherapeutics beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors. The company offers NeuroNova platform and SuperNova platform. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

