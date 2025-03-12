Northland Capmk Estimates Allient FY2028 Earnings

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Allient in a research report issued on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allient’s FY2029 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Allient alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Allient Stock Up 4.8 %

Allient stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Allient has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Institutional Trading of Allient

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allient by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allient by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allient by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.