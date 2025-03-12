Kingstone Companies (KINS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of KINS opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingstone Companies

In other news, Director William L. Yankus sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $165,893.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,874.12. This trade represents a 10.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.