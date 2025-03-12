Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $239.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.17.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $226.54 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $246.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $6,806,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.