Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

Shares of CRWD opened at $329.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.01 and a 200-day moving average of $340.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,596,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $3,927,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

