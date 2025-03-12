FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:AFN Issued By Desjardins

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.78. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.25.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$36.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.09. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$31.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.43. The firm has a market cap of C$703.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

Insider Transactions at Ag Growth International

In other news, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$218,076.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Householder acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.01 per share, with a total value of C$144,040.00. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

