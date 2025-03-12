Head to Head Review: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) versus Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SANUWAVE Health and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 Beauty Health 1 3 1 0 2.00

Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -1.33% -23.83% -20.60% Beauty Health -8.11% -44.83% -3.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Beauty Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $29.30 million 8.00 -$25.81 million $8.32 3.30 Beauty Health $347.62 million 0.49 -$100.12 million ($0.42) -3.24

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

