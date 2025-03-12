Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,119.75. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,721 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $899,453.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,929 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,561.90. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 916,367 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,949 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

