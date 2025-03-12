Telecom Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 12th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Arista Networks, CRH, Apollo Global Management, and Palo Alto Networks are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to the shares of companies that provide communication services, such as telephone, internet, and cable. These stocks are influenced by factors like regulatory policies, technological advancements, and infrastructure investments, making them a key component in the broader communications and media sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,937,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,492,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $913.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.44.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $33.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $841.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,006.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $985.52.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,484,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,769,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,643,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,229. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.15. 5,135,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.14. 3,121,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.16. 2,099,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.83. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

