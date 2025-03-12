Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – March 12th

Eli Lilly and Company, Aspen Technology, CervoMed, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity investments in companies that focus on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing drugs and medical therapies. These stocks are subject to influences like regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, market demand, and evolving healthcare trends, which can create both high growth potential and significant risk for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $821.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $828.77 and its 200 day moving average is $845.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $778.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

AZPN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.66. 4,237,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,695. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $171.25 and a twelve month high of $277.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,308.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

CervoMed (CRVO)

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Shares of CervoMed stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 125,427,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRVO

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $392.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Further Reading