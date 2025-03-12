Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Verizon Communications are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that pay a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, typically in the form of quarterly dividends. These stocks offer investors the potential for both income through dividends and price appreciation, making them attractive to those seeking a blend of steady income and growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 87,451,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,357,121. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 201,601,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,354,163. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,623,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,190,542. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

