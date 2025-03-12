Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Lowered by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after acquiring an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,839 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,001,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

