William Blair Has Bearish Estimate for BJ FY2026 Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $111.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $71.81 and a one year high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 505,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

