2,980 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 985,838 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,389. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

