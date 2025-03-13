Charles D. Lake II Sells 29,802 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aflac Stock Down 1.5 %

AFL stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

