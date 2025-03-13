Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 137 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

