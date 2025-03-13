TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 40,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,326.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,163.82 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,323.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,326.99.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.