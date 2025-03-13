TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 40,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,326.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,163.82 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,323.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,326.99.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TDG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
