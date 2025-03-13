Investors Purchase High Volume of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 27,219 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 18,010 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,477,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,814,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,492,000 after purchasing an additional 289,145 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 4,648,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,593,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,073,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,243,000 after purchasing an additional 424,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLP opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.