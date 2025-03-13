BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBB Foods

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

TBBB stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 302,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.