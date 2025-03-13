Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CTO Sells $2,729,851.60 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RGTI stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.37.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
