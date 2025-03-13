GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBD. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 46,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 151,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 262,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

