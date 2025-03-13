Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 108,220 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,220 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after buying an additional 110,753 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,867,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

FOX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.