Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 742.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 295,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,028,000 after purchasing an additional 260,762 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,144.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 160,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 157,854 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,696,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

