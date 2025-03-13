Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Down 38.7% – Time to Sell?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 38.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 9,804,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 840% from the average daily volume of 1,043,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

