Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) VP Carolyn Hamby Shelton Buys 6,000 Shares

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) VP Carolyn Hamby Shelton bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,000. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nexalin Technology Stock Performance

NXL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 161,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,306. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Nexalin Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nexalin Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexalin Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexalin Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexalin Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nexalin Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexalin Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexalin Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

