Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TXNM Energy (TXNM)

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2025 – TXNM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2025 – TXNM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – TXNM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – TXNM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – TXNM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

NYSE TXNM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,528. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXNM Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $165,816,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

