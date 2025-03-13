Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $420,359.49 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $420,359.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,276,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,129,974.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $4,331,581.01.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $411,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $408,300.00.
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,706. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
