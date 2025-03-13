Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.06. 5,260,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,323,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

