Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 233535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $844.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Canada Goose by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

