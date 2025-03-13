Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Angela A. Korch Acquires 185 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTN traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.44. 590,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,847. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $151.99 and a one year high of $233.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average of $175.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

