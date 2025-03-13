First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 33,295 shares.The stock last traded at $108.69 and had previously closed at $106.21.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. The stock has a market cap of $721.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.