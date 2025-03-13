VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) vs. Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) Critical Survey

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get VTEX alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VTEX and Debt Resolve”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $226.71 million 3.69 -$13.69 million $0.07 64.93 Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Debt Resolve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VTEX.

This table compares VTEX and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX 3.97% 3.60% 2.53% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VTEX and Debt Resolve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 1 2 0 2.67 Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 0.00

VTEX currently has a consensus target price of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 95.82%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Summary

VTEX beats Debt Resolve on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Debt Resolve

(Get Free Report)

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.