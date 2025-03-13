Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 571,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 160,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

