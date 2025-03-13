Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BALY
Bally’s Stock Down 3.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,187,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.