Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE BALY opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $736.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.05. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,187,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

