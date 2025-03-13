Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VYGR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,653.20. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,778 shares of company stock worth $58,548. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 278,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

