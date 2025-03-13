Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $243.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

TLN has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $199.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.40 and a 200 day moving average of $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

