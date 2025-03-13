KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.77. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
KAZ Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.
About KAZ Minerals
KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
