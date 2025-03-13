Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,900 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 1,204,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.