CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.0 million-$114.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.2 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered CareCloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCLD

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CCLD opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.