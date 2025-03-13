Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 40,104 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Elanco Animal Health worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 731,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

