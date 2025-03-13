Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Releases Earnings Results

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

Synthomer Trading Down 6.9 %

SYNT stock opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.51) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 114 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 338 ($4.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The stock has a market cap of £190.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

