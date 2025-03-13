Summit X LLC Has $232,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 85,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $202.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.84. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.66 and a 52 week high of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.