Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance

Shares of MGRM opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.66. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Monogram Orthopaedics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

