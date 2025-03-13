Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,359,822 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.