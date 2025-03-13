Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 401,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $148,208,000. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.7% of Madison Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $329.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.17. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $321.93 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

