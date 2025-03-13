Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 451,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15,400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $68.19 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.