Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $163,216,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $89,221,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3,183.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 71,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 55,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,216.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,295.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,142.91 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

